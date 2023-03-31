Cineworld lenders prepare to oust CEO Greidinger in management shake-up - FT

March 31, 2023 — 09:50 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

March 31 (Reuters) - The ex-CFO of Regal Cinemas is the leading candidate to replace Mooky Greidinger as CEO of ailing cinema chain Cineworld Group Plc CINE.L as its lenders plot a management shake-up following bankruptcy proceedings, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

A potential management reshuffle would probably mean Greidinger, Cineworld's CEO since 2014, would be forced to relinquish control of his third-generation family business, the report said, citing several people close to the company's top management.

