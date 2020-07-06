US Markets

Cineworld intends to counter-claim against Cineplex over scrapped deal

Tanishaa Nadkar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

July 6 (Reuters) - Britain's Cineworld CINE.L said on Monday it plans to make a counter-claim against Cineplex CGX.TO for damages and losses following a failed takeover.

The Canadian company has sued the British cinema operator alleging breaches of obligations. Cineworld said it did not breach any obligations or duties.

