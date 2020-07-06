Cineworld intends to counter-claim against Cineplex over scrapped deal
July 6 (Reuters) - Britain's Cineworld CINE.L said on Monday it plans to make a counter-claim against Cineplex CGX.TO for damages and losses following a failed takeover.
The Canadian company has sued the British cinema operator alleging breaches of obligations. Cineworld said it did not breach any obligations or duties.
(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; +919730172534; Twitter - @TanishaaNadkar;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- U.S. new-car sales in June seen down as much as 30%-research firms
- COVID SCIENCE-Blood cell damage may explain low oxygen levels; two vaccines show promise in early testing
- June 2020 Review and Outlook
- Fauci Says No Guarantee U.S. Will Have Effective COVID-19 Vaccine, Warns Spread 'Could Get Very Bad'