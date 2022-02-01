US Markets

Cineworld in talks with former Regal shareholders over payments

Contributor
Juliette Portala Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Cineworld Group Plc said on Tuesday it had started talks with former shareholders of its U.S. business Regal Entertainment over a potential rescheduling of the British cinema operator's payment obligations.

The London-listed group in September said it would pay $170 million to those shareholders who were disgruntled with the price they received when the company took over the U.S. chain in 2017.

(Reporting by Juliette Portala; editing by Rashmi Aich)

((juliette.portala@tr.com; +48 587 696 607))

