Cineworld in talks with former Regal shareholders over payments

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Cineworld Group PlcCINE.L said on Tuesday it had started talks with former shareholders of its U.S. business Regal Entertainment over a potential rescheduling of the British cinema operator's payment obligations.

The London-listed group in September said it would pay $170 million to those shareholders who were disgruntled with the price they received when the company took over the U.S. chain in 2017.

(Reporting by Juliette Portala; editing by Rashmi Aich)

