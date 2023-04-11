Cineworld files restructuring plan in US

Adds details from statement, background on bankruptcy

April 11 (Reuters) - Cineworld CINE.L, the world's second-largest cinema chain operator, said on Tuesday it had filed a plan of reorganisation with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division.

The development comes a week after the operator dropped plans to sell its businesses in the United States, the UK, and Ireland after it failed to find a buyer, and proposed a new debt deal.

The proposed restructuring does not provide for any recovery for holders of its existing equity interests, the struggling cinema chain said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

