Cineworld files restructuring plan in US

April 11, 2023 — 02:32 am EDT

April 11 (Reuters) - Cineworld CINE.L, the world's second-largest cinema chain operator, said on Tuesday it had filed a plan of reorganisation with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division.

The development comes a week after the operator dropped plans to sell its businesses in the United States, the UK, and Ireland after it failed to find a buyer, and proposed a new debt deal.

The proposed restructuring does not provide for any recovery for holders of its existing equity interests, the struggling cinema chain said on Tuesday.

