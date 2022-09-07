US Markets

Cineworld files for U.S. bankruptcy

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Britain's Cineworld Group said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States as the world's second-largest cinema chain operator struggles to find other ways to restructure its debt-laden balance sheet.

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Britain's Cineworld Group CINE.L said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States as the world's second-largest cinema chain operator struggles to find other ways to restructure its debt-laden balance sheet.

The Chapter 11 filing, which can allow a company to stay in business and restructure its debt, involves Cineworld's U.S., UK and Jersey businesses.

Cineworld operates more than 9,000 screens across 10 countries and employs around 28,000 people.

