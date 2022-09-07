Cineworld files for U.S. bankruptcy

Adds details

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Britain's Cineworld Group CINE.L said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States as the world's second-largest cinema chain operator struggles to find other ways to restructure its debt-laden balance sheet.

The Chapter 11 filing, which can allow a company to stay in business and restructure its debt, involves Cineworld's U.S., UK and Jersey businesses.

Cineworld operates more than 9,000 screens across 10 countries and employs around 28,000 people.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

