Cineworld files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Britain's Cineworld Group CINE.L said on Wednesday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as the world's second-largest cinema chain operator struggles to find other ways to restructure its debt-laden balance sheet.

