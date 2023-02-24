Cineworld expects to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in first half 2023

Adds details on proposals, reorganisation plan

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Cineworld Group CINE.L said on Friday it expected to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the first half of this year but added it did not see any possible deal providing recovery for the British cinema chain operator's shareholders.

The world's second biggest cinema chain operator behind AMC Entertainment AMC.N said it had received initial proposals from a number of counterparties for some or all of its business but none of them involved an all-cash bid for the entire company.

It said talks with certain stakeholders about a possible plan of reorganisation was also ongoing in parallel with a potential sale of its assets.

"Whilst the discussions suggest that there is a route to the company emerging from the Chapter 11 cases, in light of the level of existing debt that is expected to be released under any Plan, the Company does not believe that there will be sufficient creditor support for a Plan that contemplates any recovery for equity interests," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.