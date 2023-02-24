Cineworld expects to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in first half 2023

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Cineworld Group CINE.L said on Friday it expected to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the first half of this year but added it did not expect any possible deal would provide recovery for the British cinema chain operator's shareholders.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.