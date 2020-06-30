Cineworld: Cinemas In US And UK To Reopen Starting July 31 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) Tuesday announced that its cinemas in the US and the UK will reopen starting Friday, July 31, in line with the adjusted schedule of upcoming movie releases.

In a statement, the company now said it has and will continue to reopen cinemas in its other markets as previously stated on June 16. However, upcoming reopenings remain subject to final clarifications and confirmation in relation to various government COVID-19 restrictions.

In mid June, the company had said that it plans to reopen cinemas across some territories during the last week of June, with all theatres expected to be open over the course of July.

Cineworld said it will implement its previously announced health and safety measures, including contactless payments, sanitization procedures, new social distancing protocols and seating capacity limits in line with local regulations.

Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld, said, "Movie fans around the world continue to be excited by the strong slate of summer films ahead, including Tenet, Mulan, A Quiet Place Part II, Unhinged, The Broken Hearts Gallery, Bill & Ted Face the Music, Greenland, and Antebellum as well as a special re-release of Christopher Nolan's Inception on IMAX."

