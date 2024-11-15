Cineverse price target raised to $10 from $9 at Benchmark

Benchmark raised the firm’s price target on Cineverse (CNVS) to $10 from $9 and keeps a Speculative Buy rating on the shares. Cineverse “still had to put up a ‘tweener quarter based entirely off the core business” before beginning to reap the cinematic windfall from the box office numbers for Terrifier 3, and “they delivered,” the analyst tells investors.

