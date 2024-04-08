News & Insights

Cineverse Partners With Gracenote To Enhance Search Capabilities For CineSearch

April 08, 2024

(RTTNews) - Monday, Cineverse Corp. (CNVS) announced a partnership with Gracenote, a Nielsen company, to incorporate top metadata for millions of movies and TV shows into cineSearch.

This collaboration aims to enhance cineSearch's Ava Chatbot to solve the consumer problem of figuring out what to watch by providing more tailored search outcomes as an AI-driven discovery tool for film and TV content.

cineSearch will utilize Gracenote's extensive TV and movie datasets, including title details like synopsis, genre, cast, director, and other product information, through Ava.

The company also said that cineSearch will be launched this spring.

