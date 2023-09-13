Cineverse Appoints Mark Lindsey To Succeed John Canning As CFO

(RTTNews) - Cineverse Corp. (CNVS) announced Wednesday the appointment of Mark Lindsey as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective September 14, 2023. He will succeed John Canning, who will be leaving the Company upon the completion of his employment agreement term on September 13, 2023.

As CFO, Lindsey will lead Cineverse's global finance and accounting teams, overseeing financial planning, accounting, capital markets, strategy, and cost-streaming initiatives

Lindsey has served as Executive Vice President, Accounting and Finance, at Cineverse since November 2022. The promotion marks a streamlining of the EVP and CFO roles.

Lindsey, an active CPA, brings more than 20 years of experience across all aspects of accounting, financial reporting, regulatory compliance, and financial analysis in various industries.

Lindsey previously served as Chief Accounting Officer at Firefly, CFO at Canapi Ventures, and Chief Accounting Officer at American Capital. His media experience includes a stint at SiriusXM as Senior Director of Financial Reporting, while his foundational roles on the public accounting side included tenures at the PCAOB and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

