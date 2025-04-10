Cineverse Acquires U.S. Rights To The Things You Kill

(RTTNews) - Cineverse (CNVS), a next-generation entertainment studio, and Fandor has announced Thursday the acquisition of The Things You Kill, the haunting, hypnotic thriller from Alireza Khatami.

A theatrical release is planned for this fall with a digital release to follow.

The Things You Kill follows a university professor who is haunted by the suspicious death of his ailing mother and coerces his enigmatic gardener to execute a cold-blooded act of vengeance. As long-buried family secrets resurface, the police tighten their noose, and doubts begin eroding his conscience. Ali has no choice but to look into the abyss of his own soul. Starring Ekin Koç, Erkan Kolçak Köstendil, Hazar Ergüçlü, and Ercan Kesal.

The deal includes all U.S. distribution rights to The Things You Kill, which celebrated a strong festival run that included this year's Sundance where it won the "Directing Award" in the World Cinema Dramatic Section.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.