Cineverse 360 ad platform reports ‘strong revenue growth’ in October

Cineverse (CNVS) announced that its Cineverse 360 ad platform has quickly established itself as a revenue driver for the company and a go-to offering for top brands, including other entertainment studios. Earlier this year, the company announced Cineverse 360 – which provides brands the ability to connect with enthusiast audiences across an exclusive, omnichannel mix of marketing offerings. At the core of this offering is the C360 Audience Network that brings advertisers a scalable solution for reaching passionate fans of genres like anime, comedy, horror, indie films, true crime, women’s entertainment and iconic pop cultural figures – Barney, Bob Ross, The Dog Whisperer, Garfield, Sid and Marty Krofft and more – across Cineverse’s network plus dozens of third-party free, ad-supported streaming television channels and digital publishers. C360 now receives more than 20 billion CTV ad requests per month – with October 2024 its most successful month to date. Among the initial advertisers on the network are brands including Chase, Hardee’s, Ozempic, Volkswagen and ZipRecruiter, to name a few. Studio, entertainment and streaming brands – including Hulu, Warner Bros. and Konami – have also looked to Cineverse to successfully promote their content.

