Ciner Resources LP (CINR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 08, 2021

Ciner Resources LP (CINR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CINR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that CINR has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CINR was $17.93, representing a -8.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.69 and a 65.25% increase over the 52 week low of $10.85.

CINR is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) and Clorox Company (CLX). CINR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.93.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cinr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.