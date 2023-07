July 3 (Reuters) - Eduardo Acuna, who runs the Americas operations of Cinepolis, has been identified as a candidate to take the helm at Cineworld CINE.L when it emerges from bankruptcy proceedings, Sky News reported on Monday.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

