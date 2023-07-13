News & Insights

Cinepolis exec Eduardo Acuna to become Cineworld CEO

Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

July 13, 2023 — 07:32 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

July 13 (Reuters) - Cineworld Group CINE.L said on Thursday Eduardo Acuna, who runs the Americas operations of Mexican theatre operator Cinepolis, will become its CEO when the company emerges from bankruptcy proceedings, expected this month.

Cineworld, the world's second-largest movie theatre chain operator, appointed former Pepsi PEP.O executive Eric Foss as its new chairman in late June, after filing for administration in Britain as part of a restructuring plan to reduce its massive debt.

The plan was also approved in the United States, which involves the release of about $4.53 billion of the group's debt, a rights offering to raise gross proceeds of $800 million and a provision of $1.46 billion in new debt financing.

Cineworld filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection in September.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

