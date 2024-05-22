Cineplex Shareholders Approve Board Elections

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) has released an update.

Cineplex Inc. has successfully held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, resulting in the election of all nine director nominees, with each receiving a strong majority of votes in favor. Additionally, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP has been reappointed as the company’s auditors with a significant percentage of votes for their continued service.

For further insights into TSE:CGX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.