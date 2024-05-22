News & Insights

Cineplex Shareholders Approve Board Elections

May 22, 2024 — 03:38 pm EDT

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) has released an update.

Cineplex Inc. has successfully held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, resulting in the election of all nine director nominees, with each receiving a strong majority of votes in favor. Additionally, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP has been reappointed as the company’s auditors with a significant percentage of votes for their continued service.

For further insights into TSE:CGX stock, check out TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

Stocks mentioned

