Cineplex Seeks Damages From Cineworld For Breaching Contractual Obligations

(RTTNews) - Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) said it has commenced legal action against Cineworld Group plc and 1232743 B.C. Ltd., seeking damages after Cineworld repudiated the agreement to acquire Cineplex at a price of $34 per share. The claim seeks damages, including the approximately $2.18 billion that Cineworld would have paid upon the closing of the arrangement for Cineplex's securities, reduced by other items.

Cineplex noted that, on June 12, 2020, Cineworld purported to terminate the acquisition agreement and unilaterally withdrew the request for Investment Canada Act approval. Cineplex believes Cineworld breached its contractual obligations and its duty of good faith and honesty in contractual performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.