Cineplex approaches Cineworld lenders over merger with Regal unit - WSJ

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Canadian cinema chain operator Cineplex CGX.TO has reached out to the lenders of Cineworld CINE.L to revive a potential merger with the bankrupt rival's Regal Entertainment, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Cineworld declined to comment on the WSJ report, while Cineplex did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for confirmation.

The two companies are locked in a multi-million dollar legal battle over a scrapped merger from two years ago.

Shares in Cineworld rose 10.6% to 2.987 pence after the report.

