Cineplex To Appeal Competition Tribunal's Ruling On Deceptive Pricing Practices

(RTTNews) - Canadian entertainment and media company Cineplex Thursday said it has appealed a Competition Tribunal's decision that ordered it to pay a fine for adding extra fees onto online and mobile ticket purchases.

"Yesterday, we filed a Notice of Appeal, with the Federal Court of Appeal to overturn the Competition Tribunal's recent decision against Cineplex. With the consent of the Competition Bureau, we are bringing a motion to request a stay of the monetary penalty pending completion of the appeal. We have been granted an interim stay of the monetary penalty until our motion is heard by the Federal Court of Appeal."

"We continue to emphasize that the online booking fee has always been about choice and is an optional, value-added service. It provides moviegoers with the convenience of online booking - knowing they have a ticket for a specific show time and an exact seat location before they arrive at a theatre. We believe that the fee is presented on our website and app in a clear and prominent manner, and fully complies with the spirit and letter of the law."

In September, the Competition Tribunal ruled in favor of the Competition Bureau and found Cineplex was adding a mandatory fee of C$1.50 to online and mobile ticket orders.

