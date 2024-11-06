News & Insights

Cineplex Achieves Strong Growth in Q3 2024

November 06, 2024 — 07:14 am EST

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) has released an update.

Cineplex reported impressive third-quarter financial results, with revenues surpassing pre-pandemic levels and strong adjusted EBITDAaL despite a net loss due to a penalty. The company’s strategic investments in new locations and media partnerships signal continued growth and market leadership in the Canadian entertainment industry.

