Cineplex Achieves Strong Growth in Q3 2024

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) has released an update.

Cineplex reported impressive third-quarter financial results, with revenues surpassing pre-pandemic levels and strong adjusted EBITDAaL despite a net loss due to a penalty. The company’s strategic investments in new locations and media partnerships signal continued growth and market leadership in the Canadian entertainment industry.

