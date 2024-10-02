Cinemark Stock Outpaces Industry in Past 3 Months: Should You Buy?

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. CNK have gained 28.6% in the past three months, outperforming the industry’s 11.3% growth. The renewed consumer enthusiasm for big-screen experiences, paired with Cinemark's solid strategic execution, has caught the attention of investors.

Major Growth Drivers for CNK Stock

Resilient Consumer Demand

The theater industry’s comeback has been driven by renewed interest in larger-than-life experiences on the big screen. Cinemark, a leading player in this space, continues to benefit from a diverse slate of films resonating with audiences. Films such as Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4 and Deadpool & Wolverine contributed significantly to the company's second-quarter performance, leading to strength in attendance and revenues. During the quarter, the company outpaced competitors, with box office growth outstripping the industry by over 300 basis points year over year.

Cinemark’s Operational Strength

Cinemark attributes much of its success to a skilled operational team, disciplined expense control and strategic initiatives. These actions have enabled the company to maintain high satisfaction ratings (95%) and grow its subscription-based Movie Club membership by 10% year over year to 1.3 million members.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Cinemark’s focus on enhancing the customer experience — through initiatives such as recliner seating and premium formats like XD and D-BOX motion seats — has contributed to its ability to generate strong revenues. Moreover, the company achieved a record-breaking domestic food and beverage per capita of $7.95, highlighting its success in optimizing concession offerings. These operational efficiencies, along with streamlined showtimes and labor management, have helped to offset challenges posed by fluctuating attendance.

Financial Position: Stability and Growth Potential

From a financial standpoint, Cinemark’s second-quarter numbers are robust. The company generated $734.2 million in global revenues, $142.1 million in adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) and $161 million in free cash flow. The company also made significant strides in fortifying its balance sheet, reducing debt and enhancing its financial flexibility.



Cinemark's market share continues to grow and the company remains optimistic about the future as theatrical release volumes return to pre-pandemic levels. With favorable partnerships with major studios like Amazon and Apple and the growing success of non-traditional content, Cinemark is well-positioned for future growth.

Valuation and Industry Comparisons

Despite its recent success, CNK stock is currently trading at a discount compared to its peers. With a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, Cinemark’s valuation is below the industry average of 17.55. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued.

Conclusion: Should You Buy CNK Stock Now?

Cinemark has proven its ability to adapt to the challenges of the post-pandemic environment through strong operational performance, a varied film lineup and a strategic emphasis on improving the customer experience. The company's recent success, combined with its solid financial position, presents CNK as an attractive choice for investors interested in the entertainment sector. With CNK stock currently trading below the industry average, it offers a promising opportunity for investors to benefit from the cinema industry's ongoing recovery. We believe that the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock is an ideal candidate for investors' portfolio addition.

Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH, DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. DDI and Carnival Corporation & plc CCL. NCLH & DDI each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas CCL carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Norwegian Cruise Line has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.7%, on average. The stock has rallied 25.7% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NCLH’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) calls for growth of 9.8% and 122.9%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



DoubleDown Interactive has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26%, on average. The stock has surged 86.7% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDI’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 12.6% and 15.8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



Carnival has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 318.1%, on average. The stock has increased 41.5% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCL’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 4.5% and 28.3%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.