Cinemark Stock Down 21%, Yet New $7 Million Bet and $300 Million Buyback Signal Confidence

Key Points

Helix Partners bought 300,000 shares of Cinemark Holdings in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value rose by $6.97 million, reflecting the new stake’s valuation, including price moves.

The new CNK position represents 2.34% of Helix Partners Management LP’s 13F reportable AUM.

On February 13, 2026, Helix Partners Management LP disclosed a new position in Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK), acquiring 300,000 shares in a trade estimated at $6.97 million.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated February 13, 2026, Helix Partners Management LP added a new position in Cinemark Holdings, purchasing 300,000 shares. The estimated transaction value was $6.97 million.

What else to know

This was a new position for Helix Partners Management LP, equating to 2.34% of 13F reportable AUM after the trade.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: CORZ: $81.54 million (50.3% of AUM) NYSE: GNL: $30.96 million (19.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: SATS: $26.09 million (16.1% of AUM) NYSE: PDM: $5.21 million (3.2% of AUM) NYSE: SYF: $3.67 million (2.3% of AUM)

As of February 12, 2026, shares of Cinemark Holdings were priced at $24.86, with a one-year price decline of 21.1% and underperforming the S&P 500 by 34.01 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.15 billion Net income (TTM) $154.80 million Dividend yield 1.33% Price (as of market close February 12, 2026) $24.86

Company snapshot

Cinemark operates movie theatres and generates revenue from box office ticket sales, concessions, and on-screen advertising.

Its business model centers on the exhibition of motion pictures across the United States and Latin America, monetizing high foot traffic and ancillary sales.

Primary customers include moviegoers in North and South America seeking theatrical entertainment experiences.

Cinemark Holdings is a leading motion picture exhibitor with a significant presence across the Americas. The company leverages its extensive theatre network and established market position to drive consistent revenue through both ticket and concession sales. Its scale and diversified geographic footprint provide competitive advantages in the entertainment industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Cinemark is not firing on all cylinders, but the fundamentals are sturdier than the stock chart suggests, and that may be why Helix is betting on a turnaround. In the third quarter, the company delivered $858 million in revenue, $51 million in net income, and $178 million in adjusted EBITDA, good for a 20.7% margin. It also eliminated its remaining pandemic-related debt and authorized a $300 million share repurchase program while lifting its dividend by 12.5%.



Shares are down 21.1% over the past year and have lagged the S&P 500 by more than 34 percentage points, but attendance hit 54.2 million patrons in Q3, and concession revenue per cap reached a record $8.20 domestically.



For long-term investors, the question is whether a cleaner balance sheet, disciplined capital returns, and improving film slates can translate into durable cash flow for Cinemark. At today’s valuation, that risk-reward looks more interesting than the headline decline suggests.

