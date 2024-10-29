Cinemark to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. CNK is scheduled to report third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 31 before the opening bell. In the previous quarter, the company reported an earnings surprise of 357.1%.



Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

How are Estimates for CNK Placed?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at 56 cents per share, indicating a decline of 8.2% from 61 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $887.2 million. The metric suggests an increase of 1.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Cinemark Holdings Inc Price and EPS Surprise

Cinemark Holdings Inc price-eps-surprise | Cinemark Holdings Inc Quote

Let’s take a look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors to Note Ahead of CNK's Q3 Results

Cinemark’s third-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from ongoing momentum in theater attendance, strategic investments in premium offerings and alternative content expansion. The surge in audience interest in recent blockbuster titles, such as Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4 and Deadpool & Wolverine, coupled with higher-than-expected summer attendance, is likely to have aided the company’s performance in the third quarter.

Cinemark’s success with premium offerings has translated to record concession and admission sales per customer. With Cinemark XD auditoriums and high-return D-BOX motion seats, the company is well-positioned to benefit from the growing consumer preference for premium viewing experiences. Additionally, expanded food and beverage offerings — including mobile ordering and self-service options — are contributing to high concession sales. These innovations allow Cinemark to maximize sales even during high-traffic periods and are anticipated to have supported the third quarter top line.

By leveraging data analytics, Cinemark has optimized its pricing strategies to balance customer satisfaction with revenue growth, particularly as it navigates inflationary pressures. The approach is likely to have supported the company in sustaining per-capita gains across concessions and admissions while managing staffing levels based on anticipated attendance volumes.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues from admissions and concessions is pegged at $450 million and $349.3 million, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 1.4% and 2.8%, respectively.

However, content shortages due to Hollywood strikes, inflationary pressures and competition from streaming platforms are likely to have negatively impacted the company’s performance in the third quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for CNK

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Cinemark this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Cinemark has an Earnings ESP of +2.96%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #2.

Other Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings

Here are some other stocks worth considering from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



DraftKings Inc. DKNG has an Earnings ESP of +36.39% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



DKNG is expected to register a 31.2% increase year over year in earnings for the to-be-reported quarter. It reported better-than-expected earnings in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 59.5%.



Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH has an Earnings ESP of +5.84% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



CHH is expected to have registered a 5% increase year over year in earnings for the to-be-reported quarter. It reported better-than-expected earnings in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 3.4%.



Marriott International, Inc. MAR currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.03% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



MAR’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 9.5% year over year. It reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 16.9%.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.