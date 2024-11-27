Cinemark price target raised to $38 from $35 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Omar Mejias raised the firm’s price target on Cinemark (CNK) to $38 from $35 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm is gaining conviction in its 2025 DBO estimate following its film-by-film analysis. Wells is now expecting 2025 DBO at $10B; the firm’s Street-high AEBITDA estimate moves higher and is now 7% above consensus.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CNK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.