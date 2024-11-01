Cinemark price target raised to $35 from $31 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Omar Mejias raised the firm’s price target on Cinemark (CNK) to $35 from $31 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Strong execution is driving market share gains and Wells Fargo thinks Cinemark’s operational outperformance is boosting its earnings power, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

