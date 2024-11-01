Cinemark price target raised to $34 from $32 at Macquarie

Macquarie raised the firm’s price target on Cinemark (CNK) to $34 from $32 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company reported another strong beat with Q3 EBITDA coming in 9% above the consensus, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Cinemark remains a top theatre pick. Share outperformance could come from capital allocation announcements, box office upside and margin improvement, contends Macquarie.

