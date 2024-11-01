Cinemark price target raised to $34 from $32 at Macquarie

Macquarie raised the firm’s price target on Cinemark (CNK) to $34 from $32 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company reported another strong beat with Q3 EBITDA coming in 9% above the consensus, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Cinemark remains a top theatre pick. Share outperformance could come from capital allocation announcements, box office upside and margin improvement, contends Macquarie.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CNK:
- Cinemark price target raised to $35 from $31 at Wells Fargo
- Wedbush downgrades Cinemark with shares ‘priced for perfection’
- Cinemark downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush
- Cinemark’s Strong Q3 Performance Signals Growth
- Barrington Upgrades Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) After Strong Q3 Earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.