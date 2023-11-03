News & Insights

Cinemark Holdings Turns To Q3 Profit

November 03, 2023 — 07:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) Friday reported net income of $90.2 million or $0.61 per share for the third quarter, compared with a loss of $24.5 million or $0.20 per share a year ago, helped by growth in revenue.

Analysts on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting earnings of $0.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased 34.5% to $874.8 million from $650.4 million last year. The consensus estimate was for $830.86 million.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

