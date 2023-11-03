Cinemark Holdings Turns To Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) Friday reported net income of $90.2 million or $0.61 per share for the third quarter, compared with a loss of $24.5 million or $0.20 per share a year ago, helped by growth in revenue.

Analysts on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting earnings of $0.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased 34.5% to $874.8 million from $650.4 million last year. The consensus estimate was for $830.86 million.

