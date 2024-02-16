Cinemark Holdings Posts Narrower Loss In Q4; Total Revenue Up 6.5%

(RTTNews) - Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) posted a fourth quarter net loss attributable to company of $18.0 million compared with a loss of $99.3 million, prior year. Loss per share was $0.15 compared with a loss per share of $0.82. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.13, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue increased 6.5% to $638.9 million compared with $599.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Analysts on average had estimated $619.68 million in revenue.

