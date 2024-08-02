Cinemark Holdings Inc. Reveals Retreat In Q2 Income, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $45.8 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $119.1 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 22.1% to $734.2 million from $942.3 million last year.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $45.8 Mln. vs. $119.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.32 vs. $0.80 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $734.2 Mln vs. $942.3 Mln last year.

