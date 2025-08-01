Cinemark Holdings Inc. Profit Climbs In Q2, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $93.5 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $45.8 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 28.1% to $940.5 million from $734.2 million last year.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $93.5 Mln. vs. $45.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.63 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue: $940.5 Mln vs. $734.2 Mln last year.

