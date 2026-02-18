Cinemark Holdings Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $34.1 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $51.3 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.7% to $776.3 million from $814.3 million last year.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $34.1 Mln. vs. $51.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.16 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue: $776.3 Mln vs. $814.3 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.