CINEMARK HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $CNK Reports Quarterly Earnings

CINEMARK HOLDINGS ($CNK) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.33 per share, missing estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $814,300,000, beating estimates of $798,664,469 by $15,635,531.

CINEMARK HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

CINEMARK HOLDINGS insiders have traded $CNK stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SEAN GAMBLE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 127,672 shares for an estimated $4,449,369

MARK ZORADI sold 85,229 shares for an estimated $2,759,715

MICHAEL CAVALIER (EVP-General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,897 shares for an estimated $991,233 .

. VALMIR FERNANDES (Pr - Cinemark International) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $817,000

MELISSA THOMAS (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 14,400 shares for an estimated $460,944

CINEMARK HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of CINEMARK HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

