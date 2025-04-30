CINEMARK HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $CNK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CINEMARK HOLDINGS ($CNK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $563,168,122 and earnings of -$0.09 per share.

CINEMARK HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

CINEMARK HOLDINGS insiders have traded $CNK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SEAN GAMBLE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 127,672 shares for an estimated $4,449,369

MARK ZORADI sold 85,229 shares for an estimated $2,759,715

MICHAEL CAVALIER (EVP-General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,897 shares for an estimated $991,233 .

. VALMIR FERNANDES (Pr - Cinemark International) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $817,000

MELISSA THOMAS (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,600 shares for an estimated $645,192 .

. WANDA MARIE GIERHART (Chief Marketing & Content Ofc) sold 9,119 shares for an estimated $246,213

CINEMARK HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of CINEMARK HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CINEMARK HOLDINGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024

