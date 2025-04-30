CINEMARK HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $CNK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CINEMARK HOLDINGS ($CNK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $563,168,122 and earnings of -$0.09 per share.
CINEMARK HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity
CINEMARK HOLDINGS insiders have traded $CNK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SEAN GAMBLE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 127,672 shares for an estimated $4,449,369
- MARK ZORADI sold 85,229 shares for an estimated $2,759,715
- MICHAEL CAVALIER (EVP-General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,897 shares for an estimated $991,233.
- VALMIR FERNANDES (Pr - Cinemark International) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $817,000
- MELISSA THOMAS (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,600 shares for an estimated $645,192.
- WANDA MARIE GIERHART (Chief Marketing & Content Ofc) sold 9,119 shares for an estimated $246,213
CINEMARK HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of CINEMARK HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 3,263,581 shares (-28.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $101,105,739
- THIRD POINT LLC removed 3,250,000 shares (-46.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $100,685,000
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 2,054,579 shares (+100.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,650,857
- ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD removed 1,970,203 shares (-14.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,036,888
- CANDLESTICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 1,601,537 shares (+48.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,615,616
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 1,574,432 shares (-36.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,775,903
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,541,258 shares (+1195.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,748,172
CINEMARK HOLDINGS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024
