Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.76, changing hands as high as $18.24 per share. Cinemark Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNK's low point in its 52 week range is $13.37 per share, with $25.2001 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.99.

