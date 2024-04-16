Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Price Target Increased by 7.26% to 19.58

The average one-year price target for Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) has been revised to 19.58 / share. This is an increase of 7.26% from the prior estimate of 18.26 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.14 to a high of 25.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.77% from the latest reported closing price of 17.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 528 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cinemark Holdings. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNK is 0.17%, a decrease of 19.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.87% to 137,025K shares. The put/call ratio of CNK is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,471K shares representing 11.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,550K shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 89.77% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 12,316K shares representing 10.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,889K shares, representing an increase of 11.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 24.18% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,100K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,311K shares, representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 35.51% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 4,716K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,331K shares, representing a decrease of 13.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 64.32% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,656K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,354K shares, representing an increase of 49.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 37.85% over the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark's circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 531 theatres (331 U.S., 200 South and Central America) with 5,958 screens (4,507 U.S., 1,451 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience.

