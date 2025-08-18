Cinemark Dual Lists Stock On NYSE Texas To Bolster Regional Ties

(RTTNews) - Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) announced the dual listing of its common stock on NYSE Texas, a new fully electronic equities exchange in Dallas, while maintaining its primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company will trade under the ticker symbol "CNK" on both exchanges. CEO Sean Gamble highlighted Cinemark's strong Texas presence, noting that over 25 percent of its theaters and its service center are in the state, and said the move reinforces its connection to Texas and supports its growing financial market.

Bryan Daniel, President of NYSE Texas, welcomed Cinemark as a founding member, citing its status as a leading Texas-based theater operator.

CNK currently trades at $26.12 or 1.95% higher on the NYSE.

