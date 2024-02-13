Cinemark (CNK) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Cinemark Holdings (CNK) will announce quarterly loss of $0.17 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 79.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $609.03 million, increasing 1.6% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 330.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Cinemark metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Admissions' at $306.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Other' will reach $70.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Concession' of $232.08 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- International Operating Segment- Admissions' should arrive at $54.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.3%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- U.S. Operating Segment- Admissions' to come in at $259.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- U.S. Operating Segment- Other' will reach $48.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- U.S. Operating Segment- Concession' will likely reach $195.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average ticket price - U.S. Operating Segment' reaching $10.23. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $10 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average ticket price - International Operating Segment' stands at $3.84. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.79 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Concession revenues per patron - U.S. Operating Segment' should come in at $7.71. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.43 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Attendance - U.S. Operating Segment' will reach 25.38 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 25.1 million.

Analysts forecast 'Attendance - International Operating Segment' to reach 14.13 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 14.1 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Cinemark have experienced a change of +13% in the past month compared to the +5.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CNK is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

