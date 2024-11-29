Is Cinemark (CNK) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Cinemark Holdings (CNK) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cinemark Holdings is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 270 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cinemark Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNK's full-year earnings has moved 48.3% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CNK has gained about 142.6% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 14.5%. This means that Cinemark Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Carnival (CCL), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 35.6%.

In Carnival's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 12.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cinemark Holdings belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 31 individual stocks and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 24.2% this year, meaning that CNK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Carnival is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Cinemark Holdings and Carnival. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Free Today: Profiting from The Future’s Brightest Energy Source

The demand for electricity is growing exponentially. At the same time, we’re working to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels like oil and natural gas. Nuclear energy is an ideal replacement.

Leaders from the US and 21 other countries recently committed to TRIPLING the world’s nuclear energy capacities. This aggressive transition could mean tremendous profits for nuclear-related stocks – and investors who get in on the action early enough.

Our urgent report, Atomic Opportunity: Nuclear Energy's Comeback, explores the key players and technologies driving this opportunity, including 3 standout stocks poised to benefit the most.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.