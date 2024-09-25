Is Cinemark (CNK) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Cinemark Holdings (CNK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cinemark Holdings is one of 277 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cinemark Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNK's full-year earnings has moved 28.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CNK has returned about 96.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 3.8% on average. This means that Cinemark Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is iPower Inc. (IPW). The stock has returned 213.3% year-to-date.

For iPower Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 116.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cinemark Holdings belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, which includes 30 individual stocks and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.2% so far this year, so CNK is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

iPower Inc. however, belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. Currently, this 25-stock industry is ranked #42. The industry has moved +18.5% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Cinemark Holdings and iPower Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

