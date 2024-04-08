Cinemark (CNK) Moves 5.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Cinemark Holdings (CNK) shares ended the last trading session 5.4% higher at $19.77. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 6.3% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of Cinemark jumped, after an analyst at Wells Fargo upgraded the company’s rating. Per the report, the analyst raised his rating from underweight to overweight, citing the many planned movies of the year. He believes that the Cinemark stock price could surge to $23 in the coming weeks. Wells Fargo believes that there are 76 movies set to be released in 2024 and 2025. Some of the most notable ones are Inside Out, Despicable Me, and Deadpool. As such, these titles could lead to higher revenues and profits for the company.

This movie theater owner is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.29 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -866.7%. Revenues are expected to be $531.16 million, down 13% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Cinemark, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CNK going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Cinemark is a member of the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH), finished the last trading session 0.3% higher at $18.89. NCLH has returned -4.1% over the past month.

Norwegian Cruise Line's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.11. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +136.7%. Norwegian Cruise Line currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.