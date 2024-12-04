News & Insights

Cinda International to Hold Meeting for Key Agreement

December 04, 2024 — 04:10 am EST

Cinda International Holdings Limited (HK:0111) has released an update.

Cinda International Holdings Limited has announced a Special General Meeting on December 30, 2024, to consider the approval of a master agreement with China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. This agreement involves the provision of financial services and the ratification of proposed annual caps for various transaction categories. Shareholders are invited to attend and vote on these resolutions.

