Cinda International to Hold Meeting for Key Agreement

Cinda International Holdings Limited (HK:0111) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cinda International Holdings Limited has announced a Special General Meeting on December 30, 2024, to consider the approval of a master agreement with China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. This agreement involves the provision of financial services and the ratification of proposed annual caps for various transaction categories. Shareholders are invited to attend and vote on these resolutions.

For further insights into HK:0111 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.