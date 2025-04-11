Cincinnati Financial's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

With a market cap of $20.6 billion, Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. Founded in 1959, the Fairfield, Ohio-based company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments.

The financial services giant is expected to report its Q1 earnings on Monday, Apr. 28, after the market closes. Ahead of the event, analysts expect CINF to report a loss of $0.50 per share, down 129.1% from a profit of $1.72 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded analysts' earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing in only one. In the previous quarter, it reported EPS of $3.14, which surpassed the consensus estimate by 65.3%, driven by higher earned premiums and investment income.

For the current year 2025, analysts expect CINF to report EPS of $5.03, down 33.6% from $7.58 in fiscal 2024. Looking ahead, analysts expect its earnings to surge 58.9% year-over-year to $7.99 per share in fiscal 2026.

Over the past year, CINF shares have surged 8.9%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 2.1% gains but underperforming the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) 12.3% surge over the same time frame.

On Feb. 10, CINF shares closed down by 1% after reporting its Q4 results. The company’s revenue stood at $2.5 billion, down 24% year over year. Its non-GAAP operating income rose 38% year-over-year to $497 million. However, the company’s net income declined 66%, coming in at $405 million.

However, analysts remain moderately optimistic about CINF stock’s future prospects, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 9 analysts covering the stock, opinions include three "Strong Buys," one "Moderate Buy,” and five "Holds." CINF's mean price of $167 implies a premium of 19.3% from its prevailing price level.

