Cincinnati Financial Stock Rises 22.9% YTD: More Room for Growth?

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF have rallied 43.7% year to date (YTD), outperforming the industry’s 29.9% growth. The insurer also outperformed the Zacks S&P 500 composite and the Finance sector’s return of 26.2% and 21.5%, respectively, YTD. With a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the past three months was 0.5 million. Currently priced at $148.69, the stock is marginally below its 52-week high of $150.96.

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) property and casualty insurance's bottom line outpaced estimates in three of the trailing four quarters while missed in one, the average surprise being 12.54%.



The rally was driven by a higher level of insured exposure, rate increases, agent-focused business models, consistent cash flow and effective capital deployment.

CINF Trading Above 50-Day and 200-Day Moving Average

The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) of $138.14 and $123.74, respectively, indicating solid upward momentum. SMA is a widely used technical analysis tool to predict future price trends by analyzing historical price data.

CINF’s Growth Projection Encourages

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s 2024 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 5.3%. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $9.89 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 11.3%. The consensus estimate for 2025 earnings per share and revenues indicates an increase of 13.1% and 12%, respectively, from the 2024 estimates.

CINF’s Favorable Return on Capital

Return on equity in the trailing 12 months was 8.2%, better than the industry average of 7.9%. This highlights the company’s efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds.

Will the Bull Run Continue?

Prudent pricing, an agent-centric model, a higher level of insured exposures and disciplined expansion of Cincinnati Re should benefit premiums, the primary driver of an insurer’s top line. CINF boasts above-average industry premium growth.



The Excess and Surplus line has been performing well since its inception in 2008. This segment should continue to benefit from new business-written premiums, higher renewal-written premiums and higher average renewal estimated pricing. Technology and data are also used to identify new exposures in emerging businesses.



Improving interest income from fixed-maturity securities and a decrease in equity portfolio dividends in an improved rate environment should drive net investment income.



Notably, its free cash flow conversion has remained more than 150% over the last few quarters, reflecting its solid earnings.

CINF’s Wealth Distribution

In terms of capital management, Cincinnati Financial has returned capital to its shareholders through share buybacks, regular cash dividends as well as special dividends. The board of directors had increased the annual cash dividend rate for 64 consecutive years. Its dividend yield of 2% is better than the industry average of 0.2%, making the stock an attractive pick for yield-seeking investors. The dividend increase reflected strong operating performance and signaled management's and the board's positive outlook and confidence in outstanding capital, liquidity and financial flexibility.

CINF’s Expensive Valuation

CINF is currently expensive. It is trading at a P/B multiple of 1.68, higher than the industry average of 1.64.



However, shares of First American Financial Corporation FAF, CNA Financial Corporation CNA and Axis Capital Holdings Limited AXS are trading at a multiple lower than the industry average.

