Cincinnati Financial Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Premiums

Cincinnati Financial Corporation's CINF reported first-quarter 2026 operating income of $2.10 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.8%. The bottom line improved significantly from a loss of 24 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total operating revenues for the quarter were $2.9 billion, reflecting a 12% year-over-year increase. The figure, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%.

Quarterly results benefited from strong premium growth, improved pricing, and higher net investment income, alongside a sharp reduction in losses and related expenses.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cincinnati Financial Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cincinnati Financial Corporation Quote

Operational Update

Earned premiums climbed 11% year over year to $2.6 billion, driven by premium growth initiatives, price increases and higher insured exposures. The figure marginally missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%.

Net investment income, net of expenses, increased 14% year over year to $318 million, primarily due to a 12% rise in interest income from fixed-maturity securities and a 13% jump in equity portfolio dividends. The figure marginally beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6%

Total benefits and expenses declined 6% year over year to $2.4 billion, mainly due to a 12% decrease in loss and loss expense.

In its property and casualty insurance business, CINF reported underwriting income of $115 million, which improved significantly from a loss of $298 million. The figure was below the Zacks Consensus Estimates of $129.7 million.

The combined ratio, a key measure of underwriting profitability, improved 1770 basis points year over year to 95.6, outperforming the consensus estimate of 96.3.

Quarterly Segment Update

Commercial Lines Insurance: Total revenues of $1.2 billion increased 5% year over year, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2%. The upside was primarily driven by a 5% rise in earned premiums.

Underwriting income was $18 million, down 81% year over year. The combined ratio improved 670 basis points year over year to 98.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was 96.3%.

Personal Lines Insurance: Total revenues of $875 million increased 25% year over year, driven by an 25% rise in earned premiums. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was $856 million.

Underwriting profit increased significantly year over year to $30 million from a loss of $357 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $28 million. The combined ratio improved 5450 basis points year over year to 96.8%. The figure was on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance: Total revenues of $181 million grew 11% year over year, aided by an 11% increase in earned premiums. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was $185 million.

Underwriting profit increased 5% year over year to $21 million, significantly surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimates of $14.1 million. The combined ratio deteriorated 100 basis points year over year to 89.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was 92.7%.

Life Insurance: Total revenues were $140 million, up 8% year over year, driven by 6% higher earned premiums and 8% higher investment income, net of expenses.The Zacks Consensus Estimate was $136 million.

Total benefits and expenses increased 4% year over year to $107 million.

Financial Update

As of March 31, 2026, Cincinnati Financial reported total assets of $41.2 billion, up 0.5% from the 2025-end level.

Long-term debt was $791 million as of March 31, 2026, up 0.1% from the 2025-end level.

The company’s debt-to-capital ratio remained flat at 4.9% from the 2025-end level.

As of March 31, 2026, CINF’s book value per share decreased 0.7% year over year to $101.60.

Zacks Rank

Cincinnati Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Insurers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV reported first-quarter 2026 core income of $7.71 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.5%. The bottom line surged fourfold year over year. Travelers’ total revenues remained flat from the year-ago quarter to $11.9 billion. The top-line figure, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.7%.

Net written premiums increased 2% year over year to a record $10.3 billion, driven by strong growth across Business Insurance and Bond & Specialty Insurance segments. Net investment income increased 8.4% year over year to $1 billion. The figure matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

The Progressive Corporation’s PGR first-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $4.96 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5%. The bottom line increased 6.7% year over year.

Operating revenues grew 8.2% year over year to $22.3 billion driven by 8% higher net premiums earned, a 12.7% increase in net investment income, a 3.5% rise in fees and other revenues, and 13.5% higher service revenues. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2%. Net premiums earned grew 8% to $20.9 billion. The reported figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5%.

Selective Insurance Group SIGI reported first-quarter 2026 operating income of $1.69 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%. The bottom line decreased 11% year over year.

Operating revenues of $1.4 billion increased 6.4% from the year-ago quarter’s level, driven primarily by higher net premiums earned and net investment income. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%. Net premiums written decreased 1% to $1.3 billion. The figure was on par with our estimate.

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The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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