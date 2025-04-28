Cincinnati Financial Posts Q1 Loss

(RTTNews) - Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) Monday reported first-quarter net loss of $90 million or $0.57 per share, compared with net income of $755 million, or $4.78 per share in the first quarter of 2024.

First-quarter 2025 adjusted operating loss was $37 million, or $0.24 per share, compared with operating income of $272 million, or $1.72 per share, in the first quarter of last year.

Revenues for the quarter slipped 13% to $2.566 billion from $2.935 billion last year.

