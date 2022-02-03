Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.69

Cincinnati Financial Corporation's (NASDAQ:CINF) dividend will be increasing to US$0.69 on 15th of April. Based on the announced payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 2.1%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Cincinnati Financial's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. However, Cincinnati Financial's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 58.7%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 42%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

NasdaqGS:CINF Historic Dividend February 3rd 2022

Cincinnati Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$1.60, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$2.76. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.6% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see Cincinnati Financial has been growing its earnings per share at 32% a year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like Cincinnati Financial's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Cincinnati Financial that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

