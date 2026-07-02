Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

A strong stock as of late has been Cincinnati Financial (CINF). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 18.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $187.79 in the previous session. Cincinnati Financial has gained 14.6% since the start of the year compared to the 4.6% gain for the Zacks Finance sector and the 1.4% return for the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on April 27, 2026, Cincinnati Financial reported EPS of $2.1 versus consensus estimate of $1.93.

For the current fiscal year, Cincinnati Financial is expected to post earnings of $8.66 per share on $12.05 in revenues. This represents a 8.93% change in EPS on a 7.68% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $9.08 per share on $12.84 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 4.89% and 6.57%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Cincinnati Financial may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Cincinnati Financial has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 21.6X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 11.9X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 20.5X versus its peer group's average of 10.3X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 4.04. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Cincinnati Financial currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Cincinnati Financial passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Cincinnati Financial shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does CINF Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of CINF have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (SKWD). SKWD has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 19.05%, and for the current fiscal year, SKWD is expected to post earnings of $4.93 per share on revenue of $1.9 billion.

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. have gained 39.3% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 12.07X and a P/CF of 14.1X.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is in the top 40% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for CINF and SKWD, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (SKWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.