Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 15, 2020

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CINF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CINF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $76.92, the dividend yield is 3.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CINF was $76.92, representing a -34.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $118.19 and a 66.96% increase over the 52 week low of $46.07.

CINF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Progressive Corporation (PGR) and Chubb Limited (CB). CINF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.35. Zacks Investment Research reports CINF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -25.48%, compared to an industry average of -3.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CINF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CINF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CINF as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF (RYF)

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ONEV with an increase of 21.2% over the last 100 days. KIE has the highest percent weighting of CINF at 2.47%.

